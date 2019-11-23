US VP Pence arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit

US Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly begun an unexpected visit to Iraq, arriving at the Al Asad Air Base in the western Anbar province. The base hosts American troops tasked with training and assisting Iraqi forces.

The vice president was also expected to talk with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mehdi, according to a source in the PM’s office cited by AP and Reuters. The New York Times reported, however, that Pence and Mehdi spoke by phone but did not meet in person. The US government has not made any official comment on the matter so far.