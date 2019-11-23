 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US VP Pence arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit

23 Nov, 2019 13:20
US Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly begun an unexpected visit to Iraq, arriving at the Al Asad Air Base in the western Anbar province. The base hosts American troops tasked with training and assisting Iraqi forces.

The vice president was also expected to talk with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mehdi, according to a source in the PM’s office cited by AP and Reuters. The New York Times reported, however, that Pence and Mehdi spoke by phone but did not meet in person. The US government has not made any official comment on the matter so far.

