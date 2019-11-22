 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes in Yemen down 80 percent in 2 weeks, UN envoy says

22 Nov, 2019 15:59
UN envoy Martin Griffiths speaks to the media during a visit to the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen, November 23, 2018. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The United Nations’ envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council on Friday that the number of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling Houthis in Yemen has dropped nearly 80 percent in the last two weeks.

“In what is perhaps an even more important sign that something is changing in Yemen… in the last two weeks the rate has dramatically reduced: there were almost 80 percent fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Earlier this month, Reuters quoted sources as saying that Saudi Arabia was intensifying informal talks with the Houthi movement on a ceasefire in Yemen.

The talks were reportedly launched in Jordan in late September, with Riyadh taking sole responsibility for military efforts in Yemen after the exit of its main partner, the United Arab Emirates.

