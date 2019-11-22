 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Republic of Congo declares state of natural disaster as severe flooding displaces 50,000 people

22 Nov, 2019 14:57
A view of Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, as seen from Kinshasa, capital of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. © Reuters

The Republic of Congo’s government has declared a state of natural disaster in three territories after severe flooding displaced at least 50,000 people.

The Council of Ministers said weeks of heavy rains in Likouala, La Cuvette and Plateaux territories have destroyed homes and infrastructure.

The government says severe flooding has caused the loss of plantations, livestock and food reserves and led to a resurgence of waterborne diseases. Some 50,000 people along the Congo River are in a state of distress, according to the council.

Victor Ngassi, secretary general of Makotipoko more than 400km (248 miles) upstream of Brazzaville, says people in his district are starving and waiting for government help, AP reports.

