Poland’s parliament approves controversial judges to constitutional court

22 Nov, 2019 13:29
© Reuters / Kacper Pempel

Poland’s parliament has elected three new judges to the constitutional court who were nominated by the conservative ruling party, including two who have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition.

The appointees to the Constitutional Tribunal approved late Thursday are raising more concerns about Poland’s judiciary. The president must still approve them.

The most controversial is Stanislaw Piotrowicz, a former communist-era state prosecutor and architect of laws pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party which the EU claims erode judicial independence, AP said. Piotrowicz lost his seat in parliament in October elections.

The other is Krystyna Pawlowicz, a jurist and former lawmaker whose radical rhetoric had at one point prompted the Law and Justice party to say she would leave politics.

