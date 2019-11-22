 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek PM to 'shut the door' to migrants not entitled to asylum

22 Nov, 2019
Greek PM to 'shut the door' to migrants not entitled to asylum
Greece said on Friday that it was deploying more border guards to “shut the door” to migrants not entitled to stay. The move is the latest sign of a hardening stance against asylum seekers since a new surge in the number of arrivals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament he had approved the hiring of 400 guards at Greece’s land border with Turkey and another 800 guards for its islands, Reuters reports. Greece will also upgrade its sea patrolling operations.

On Wednesday, the conservative government elected in July announced plans to shut overcrowded refugee camps on islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers.

“Welcome in Greece are only those we choose. Those who are not welcomed will be returned,” Mitsotakis said.

