Greek PM to ‘shut the door’ to migrants not entitled to asylum

Greece said on Friday that it was deploying more border guards to “shut the door” to migrants not entitled to stay. The move is the latest sign of a hardening stance against asylum seekers since a new surge in the number of arrivals.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament he had approved the hiring of 400 guards at Greece’s land border with Turkey and another 800 guards for its islands, Reuters reports. Greece will also upgrade its sea patrolling operations.

On Wednesday, the conservative government elected in July announced plans to shut overcrowded refugee camps on islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers.

“Welcome in Greece are only those we choose. Those who are not welcomed will be returned,” Mitsotakis said.