Russia has nothing to do with perpetrators of brutal murder in Syria – Kremlin

22 Nov, 2019 10:11
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. © Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin

Russia has nothing to do with the perpetrators of a brutal murder in Syria two years ago, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, commenting on a report on alleged Russian mercenaries in Syria, which includes a video of the incident.

“They have published shocking photographs… I don’t know how justified are the conclusions that are being made, any attempts to identify these people,” RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying. “In any case, I can say that we do not have any information and we have nothing to do with these people.”

The spokesman said that if Russian law enforcement agencies consider it necessary to conduct an investigation in connection with the video, they will do so.

