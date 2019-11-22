 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US backs continuing role for India in Afghanistan – official

22 Nov, 2019 11:02
Get short URL
US backs continuing role for India in Afghanistan – official
The parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 25, 2015. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

The United States has said that it supported sustained Indian involvement in Afghanistan, even as President Donald Trump looks to withdraw US troops.

India is one of the backers of Afghanistan’s government, contributing more than $3 billion since the 2001 US-led invasion toppled the Taliban, who'd harbored anti-Indian militants, according to AFP.

The US “welcomes India’s substantial investment in and assistance to Afghanistan,” Nancy Izzo Jackson, a State Department official in charge of Afghanistan, said on Thursday.

India constructed Afghanistan’s new parliament building and has also wooed Afghans with its soft power, including Bollywood films. However, India’s involvement in Afghanistan has been a cause of consternation for neighbor and rival Pakistan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies