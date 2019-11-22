 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea suspends notice to Japan on ending intelligence pact – report

22 Nov, 2019 08:46
Get short URL
S. Korea suspends notice to Japan on ending intelligence pact – report
South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha leaves the ministry to attend G20 foreign ministers meeing held in the central Japanese city of Nagoya, in Seoul, November 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yonhap

South Korea has suspended the effectiveness of its notice given to Japan on terminating an intelligence sharing agreement, Yonhap reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed ruling party official.

The decision, which would effectively put on hold an earlier step by Seoul to terminate the intelligence agreement made after Japan’s move to impose export curbs, was made because Japan has shown a willingness to engage in dialogue, according to the report.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was expected to visit Japan on Friday for a meeting of the group of 20 big economies, Reuters said, citing a diplomatic source.

The visit comes as the neighbors’ pact to share intelligence was set to end over a diplomatic and trade dispute. Saturday is the pact’s deadline.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies