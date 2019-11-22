S. Korea suspends notice to Japan on ending intelligence pact – report

South Korea has suspended the effectiveness of its notice given to Japan on terminating an intelligence sharing agreement, Yonhap reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed ruling party official.

The decision, which would effectively put on hold an earlier step by Seoul to terminate the intelligence agreement made after Japan’s move to impose export curbs, was made because Japan has shown a willingness to engage in dialogue, according to the report.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha was expected to visit Japan on Friday for a meeting of the group of 20 big economies, Reuters said, citing a diplomatic source.

The visit comes as the neighbors’ pact to share intelligence was set to end over a diplomatic and trade dispute. Saturday is the pact’s deadline.