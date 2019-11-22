 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi security forces reopen Umm Qasr port after protests – report

22 Nov, 2019 09:56
Iraqi soldiers at Umm Qasr Port in south of Basra, September 6, 2018. © Reuters / Essam al-Sudani

Security forces on Friday dispersed by force protesters who had been blocking the entrance to Iraq’s main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra and reopened it, Reuters reported, citing port officials.

Employees were able to enter the port, the entrance to which protesters had been blocking since Monday, the sources said, adding that operations had not resumed yet.

Umm Qasr was previously blocked from October 29 to November 9 with a brief resumption of operations between November 7-9.

The port receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.

