Iraqi security forces reopen Umm Qasr port after protests – report

Security forces on Friday dispersed by force protesters who had been blocking the entrance to Iraq’s main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra and reopened it, Reuters reported, citing port officials.

Employees were able to enter the port, the entrance to which protesters had been blocking since Monday, the sources said, adding that operations had not resumed yet.

Umm Qasr was previously blocked from October 29 to November 9 with a brief resumption of operations between November 7-9.

The port receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.