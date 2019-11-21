Brazil’s President Bolsonaro launches his own party

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2019 15:56
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro. © Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino / File Photo

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro launched a new political party on Thursday, the Alliance for Brazil (APB), under the banner of fighting graft and advancing Christian values.

Bolsonaro led the party’s first meeting in Brasilia, appointing its executive committee - powers he lacked in the right-wing Social Liberal Party (PSL).

The move to ditch the PSL is seen as a risky one for the former army captain, who rode a wave of conservative sentiment in Brazil to win last year’s election. It may take months to formalize the new party and deadlines loom for next year's elections, Reuters said.

Bolsonaro’s relationship with PSL leadership reached breaking point in recent months as they fought for control over its sizeable campaign funds.

