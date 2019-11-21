US ‘ready to work’ with new Lebanese govt – President Aoun

The United States is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its people, the country’s President Michael Aoun tweeted on Thursday, citing President Donald Trump’s cable to him.

Lebanon is mired in a deep political crisis amid nationwide protests that prompted PM Saad Hariri to resign on October 29. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Lebanon’s leaders to form a new government capable of enacting reforms and fighting corruption.

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday scheduled a session of parliament next week to discuss draft legislation on banking secrecy and returning stolen state funds.

Protests fueled in part by anger over corruption forced parliament to be postponed on Tuesday, delaying what would have been its first session in two months, Reuters said.