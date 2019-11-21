 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Not the right time’ for Kim Jong-un to attend S. Korea’s ASEAN summit – Pyongyang

21 Nov, 2019 07:25
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in during the 19th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. © Reuters / Noel Celis / Pool

North Korea rejected an invitation for its leader Kim Jong-un to attend a planned summit in Seoul with Southeast Asian nations next week, saying “now is not the time” due to strained ties, Reuters reports.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter of invitation to Kim on November 5, with an offer for an envoy to attend if he was unable to participate in the event, according to KCNA news agency.

Moon will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the South Korean port city of Busan next week to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their partnership.

While thanking Seoul for the invitation, North Korea requested the South’s “understanding that we could not find any legitimate reason” for Kim to participate. The statement also accused South Korea of harming relations by depending on the United States in resolving inter-Korean issues.

