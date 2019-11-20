 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Arab League to hold urgent meeting over US support for Israeli settlements

20 Nov, 2019 17:25
Arab foreign ministers and delegation members attend the annual Arab League meeting in Cairo, Egypt, September 10, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The Arab League said it will hold an urgent meeting Monday on the US announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal.

Hossam Zaki, the pan-Arab body’s deputy secretary general, said several members had backed a Palestinian Authority call for a ministerial meeting.

The PA’s permanent representative to the Arab League has condemned Washington’s change of position – announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – as “illegal.”

Pompeo said on Monday that, after legal consultations, the US had concluded the establishment of settlements was “not, per se, inconsistent with international law.” The Cairo-based Arab League has said the US shift was an “extremely adverse development,” AFP reported.

