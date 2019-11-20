 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bolivia’s interim president to call elections ‘in coming hours’

20 Nov, 2019 15:29
Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez. © Reuters / Manuel Claure

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she will call elections in the coming hours, AFP reports. The statement comes after deadly unrest following the resignation of Evo Morales in the wake of the disputed October 20 ballot.

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country’s interim president last week, filling a vacuum left by Morales’ departure and the resignations of several ministers.

Since Morales stepped down, his supporters have demonstrated daily in the streets of La Paz and in some provincial cities to demand Anez’s departure.

