Bolivia’s interim president to call elections ‘in coming hours’

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she will call elections in the coming hours, AFP reports. The statement comes after deadly unrest following the resignation of Evo Morales in the wake of the disputed October 20 ballot.

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country’s interim president last week, filling a vacuum left by Morales’ departure and the resignations of several ministers.

Since Morales stepped down, his supporters have demonstrated daily in the streets of La Paz and in some provincial cities to demand Anez’s departure.