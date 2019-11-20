Houthis release S. Korean, Saudi vessels captured in Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi movement released three vessels and 16 people it had seized, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and a Houthi military source in Yemen said on Wednesday.

The seizure on Sunday was the latest incident at sea around Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of Arab states against the Houthis, who control the capital and most population centers and have been accused of attacking shipping, Reuters said.

Of the vessels freed on Tuesday, two were South Korean and one was Saudi Arabia-flagged, the South Korean ministry said. The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday the incident was over and the Saudi-flagged Rabigh 3 ship had been handed back to its Saudi owners.