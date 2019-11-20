 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July – Turkey’s minister

20 Nov, 2019 13:10
Get short URL
About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July – Turkey’s minister
Riot police stand guard as demonstrators hold placards in support of Syrian refugees during protest against Turkish government's recent refugee policies in Istanbul, July 27, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Around 100,000 Syrians living without approval in Istanbul had left it since early July, when the government set a deadline for Syrians not registered in the city to leave for other provinces, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

Syrians registered in other cities had come to Istanbul, leading to an accumulation in the city, the minister told the parliament adding that a total of 200,000 migrants had left the city.

As sentiment towards Syrian refugees among Turks began to sour in recent years, authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey’s largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by October 30, or face forced removal, Reuters reports.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year-old war in Syria, more than any other country. The Syrian population in Istanbul, home to some 15 million people, had reportedly swollen to more than half a million, more than those in any other Turkish city.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies