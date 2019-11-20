 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US to provide Vietnam with coastguard ship to patrol S. China Sea – Esper

20 Nov, 2019 11:23
Get short URL
US to provide Vietnam with coastguard ship to patrol S. China Sea – Esper
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 20, 2019. © Reuters / Kham

The United States said on Wednesday it will provide Vietnam with another coastguard cutter, boosting Hanoi’s ability to patrol the South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper disclosed the decision during an address in Vietnam, which has emerged as the most vocal opponent in Asia of Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

At a meeting with students at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, Esper said that China’s efforts “to assert illegitimate maritime claims threaten other nations’ access to vital natural resources… and increase the risk of conflict,” Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies