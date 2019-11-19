Moscow condemns US plans to end sanctions waiver over Iran’s Fordow nuclear site

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday resolutely condemned the statement of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the previous day that the US is terminating the sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant. “There is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site,” Pompeo said.

Washington’s intentions are a blatant violation of international obligations, the Russian ministry said. Taking into account the US statements, a substantial reaction from the Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be required, according to the statement.

Moscow hopes that European colleagues “will find the strength to go beyond the duty regrets about the US actions and together with us and China to defend the JCPOA,” the ministry said. It added that the Fordow project, as well as others important elements of the Iran nuclear deal, should be protected “from US sanctions attacks.”