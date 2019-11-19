 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2019 17:15
Moscow condemns US plans to end sanctions waiver over Iran’s Fordow nuclear site
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday resolutely condemned the statement of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the previous day that the US is terminating the sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant. “There is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site,” Pompeo said.

Washington’s intentions are a blatant violation of international obligations, the Russian ministry said. Taking into account the US statements, a substantial reaction from the Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be required, according to the statement.

Moscow hopes that European colleagues “will find the strength to go beyond the duty regrets about the US actions and together with us and China to defend the JCPOA,” the ministry said. It added that the Fordow project, as well as others important elements of the Iran nuclear deal, should be protected “from US sanctions attacks.”

