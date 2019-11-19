 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kuwait’s FM named new prime minister as govt is dismissed

19 Nov, 2019 12:16
Kuwait's FM Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah attends the Arab League's foreign ministers meeting in Cairo, Egypt, April 21, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Kuwait’s ruler on Tuesday named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister. The move comes after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to quit.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah initially tapped caretaker premier Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form a new cabinet but he rebuffed the offer on Monday, citing a media campaign against him, Reuters said.

The government resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister and as a dispute between senior officials, including the interior and defense ministers, over alleged mishandling of public funds went public.

