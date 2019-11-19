 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

2 Western hostages in Afghanistan freed by Taliban in swap for top commanders – officials

19 Nov, 2019 10:53
Get short URL
2 Western hostages in Afghanistan freed by Taliban in swap for top commanders – officials
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks about the release of two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for an American and an Australian professor, in Kabul, Afghanistan November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Afghan Presidential Palace

The Taliban released two Western hostages on Tuesday, Afghan government officials said, completing a delayed prisoner swap for three of the militant group’s commanders.

American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were kidnapped in August 2016 from outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where both worked as professors, Reuters reports.

The US-backed government’s decision to carry out the swap is seen as key to securing direct talks with the militants, who have, until now, refused to engage with what they call an illegitimate “puppet” regime in Kabul. “The two professors are safely freed and are being taken care of now,” a senior Afghan official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taliban sources, including one in Qatar, home to the political leadership of the Afghan Taliban, said the three Taliban commanders who are part of the swap were freed in Afghanistan.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies