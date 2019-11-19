 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Security forces deployed in Lebanon’s capital as protesters want to prevent parliamentary session

19 Nov, 2019 08:41
A demonstrator carries the national flag as riot police officers stand guard during the ongoing anti-government protest, in Beirut, Lebanon, November 19, 2019. © Reuters / Aziz Taher

Lebanese security forces were deployed in central Beirut on Tuesday, ahead of a parliamentary session protesters have vowed to prevent as they demonstrate against the ruling elite.

Banks reopened for the first time in a week after announcing temporary steps, such as a weekly cap of $1,000 on withdrawals of hard currency and transfers abroad limited to urgent personal expenses, in moves to prevent capital flight, Reuters reported.

There is no indication of Lebanon’s leaders agreeing on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of Saad Hariri, who quit as premier on October 29.

The protests have been fuelled by perceptions of corruption among the sectarian politicians who have governed Lebanon for decades and are blamed for leading the country into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

