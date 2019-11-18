 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Catalonia’s president on trial for ‘disobedience’

18 Nov, 2019 13:49
Get short URL
Catalonia’s president on trial for ‘disobedience’
Protesters wait for the Catalan leader Quim Torra to arrive, at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, November 18, 2019. © Reuters / Enrique Calvo

President of Catalonia’s regional government Quim Torra went on trial Monday in Barcelona for “disobedience” after refusing to remove pro-independence symbols from public buildings.

Prosecutors have called for Torra to be fined €30,000 ($33,000) and declared ineligible for public office for 20 months, AFP reported. This would make it impossible for the politician to remain president and likely trigger an early election in the wealthy northeastern region.

His ineligibility would only come into effect if the sentence is confirmed by Spain’s Supreme Court, which could take months.

Torra’s one-day trial opened after Spain’s Supreme Court on October 14 sentenced nine Catalan leaders to lengthy jail terms over an abortive 2017 independence bid, setting off a wave of angry protests that repeatedly descended into violence.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies