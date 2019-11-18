 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
IAEA says Iran breaches nuclear deal cap on heavy water stock

18 Nov, 2019 14:45
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

Iran has breached another limit of its nuclear deal with major powers by accumulating more than 130 tons of heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor Iran is developing, Reuters said, citing a report by the UN nuclear watchdog published on Monday.

“On 16 November 2019, Iran informed the agency that its stock of heavy water had exceeded 130 metric tons,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report to member states.

The agency said it verified on November 17 “that the Heavy Water Production Plant (HWPP) was in operation and that Iran’s stock of heavy water was 131.5 metric tons.”

