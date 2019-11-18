Czech govt approves digital tax aimed at internet giants – ministry

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech govt approves digital tax aimed at internet giants

18 Nov, 2019 15:59
Czech govt approves digital tax aimed at internet giants
The Czech government approved a seven percent digital tax proposal on Monday aimed at boosting state coffers by taxing advertising by global internet giants like Google and Facebook, the finance ministry said.

The proposed tax, which still must make it past lawmakers in parliament, covers revenue gained from targeted advertising, providing digital marketplaces, and user data sales, Reuters said. It will be aimed at services provided to Czech users.

The tax would apply to companies with global revenue over €750 million ($826.5 million) annually, 100 million crown ($4.32 million) turnover in the Czech market and a reach exceeding 200,000 user accounts.

The finance ministry said it estimated the tax, which it said would be temporary until a global deal could be reached, will raise 2.1 billion crowns next year if it takes effect in June, and about five billion annually in the following years.

