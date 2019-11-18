 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey mulls pulling MPs from parliament – officials

18 Nov, 2019 10:50
Pro-Kurdish party in Turkey mulls pulling MPs from parliament – officials
Riot police take cover as demonstrators throw stones during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 20, 2019. © Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir

A pro-Kurdish opposition party is considering withdrawing lawmakers from Turkey’s parliament due to mounting pressure it is facing, and as an act of protest against Ankara’s decision to oust 24 of its mayors in the past three months. Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, mayors and local officials will gather on Wednesday in Ankara to discuss the situation and make a decision on how to respond, according to HDP’s deputy chairman.

“We will continue our struggle against the removal of our mayors in every platform. One of the questions we will answer is whether to withdraw our deputies from the parliament,” Saruhan Oluc said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government accuse the HDP of having links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, leading to prosecutions of thousands of its members and some leaders, Reuters said. The HDP denies such links.

The party’s mayors in the country’s majority-Kurdish southeast were removed in recent months over alleged terror links. The HDP is the only party in the Turkish parliament that opposed the offensive in northeast Syria that began on October 9.

