 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Protesters in Iraq cut port road, close central bank – officials

18 Nov, 2019 09:37
Get short URL
Protesters in Iraq cut port road, close central bank – officials
Demonstrators clean the road during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq, November 18, 2019. © Reuters / Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Iraqi security officials said Monday that anti-government demonstrators in the south had blocked roads leading to the country’s main port while protesters in Baghdad forced the closure of Iraq’s central bank.

Protesters burned tires, blocking the roads to the Umm Qasr port, responsible for the bulk of the country’s imported commodities, AP quoted a Basra official as saying. This is the second time the port has been blocked since the protests began on October 1.

In Baghdad, staff were evacuated from the Central Bank of Iraq located on Rasheed Street as crowds approached the area.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies