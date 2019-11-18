Seoul, Washington resume defense cost-sharing talks

South Korean and US officials resumed talks on Monday to narrow a $4 billion gap in how much they want Seoul to pay towards the cost of hosting the American military.

US President Donald Trump’s demand for Seoul to accept a greater share of the bill for stationing 28,500 US troops as deterrence against North Korea has tested Seoul’s confidence in the security alliance with Washington.

Reports of Trump’s $5 billion demand earlier this month were greeted with shock in Seoul. On Monday, progressive groups protested at the negotiation venue, Reuters said.

A South Korean lawmaker said earlier this month that US officials had demanded up to $5 billion a year, more than five times the $896 million Seoul agreed to pay this year.