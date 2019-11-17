UK charges man who arrived from Turkey with Syria-related terrorism offense

A 26-year-old man arrested at Heathrow Airport after disembarking an inbound flight from Turkey on Thursday has been charged with a terrorism offense.

The Metropolitan Police said Mamun Rashid, originally from east London, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command conducted the investigation and said the case was related to Syria.

Turkish officials said last week that a suspected British member of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) had been deported although they didn’t give names. It’s unclear how many UK nationals who helped Islamic State were detained in Turkey. One of the so-called IS’ “Beatles” who beheaded hostages in Syria, 35-year-old Aine Davis, is serving seven and a half years in jail there. Ankara also deported a US national and several Germans last week.