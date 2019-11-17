 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK charges man who arrived from Turkey with Syria-related terrorism offense

17 Nov, 2019 19:11
Heathrow Airport © Global Look Press/Markus Mainka

A 26-year-old man arrested at Heathrow Airport after disembarking an inbound flight from Turkey on Thursday has been charged with a terrorism offense.

The Metropolitan Police said Mamun Rashid, originally from east London, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Met Police’s Counter Terrorism Command conducted the investigation and said the case was related to Syria.

Turkish officials said last week that a suspected British member of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) had been deported although they didn’t give names. It’s unclear how many UK nationals who helped Islamic State were detained in Turkey. One of the so-called IS’ “Beatles” who beheaded hostages in Syria, 35-year-old Aine Davis, is serving seven and a half years in jail there. Ankara also deported a US national and several Germans last week.

