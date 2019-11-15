 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Trump to stress US allies’ defense spending at NATO summit next month – White House

15 Nov, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
Trump to stress US allies’ defense spending at NATO summit next month – White House
US President Donald Trump arrives to hold a news conference after participating in the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. © Reuters / Reinhard Krause

President Donald Trump will try to convince US allies that they should increase defense spending, when he attends a meeting of NATO leaders next month in London, the White House said on Friday.

Trump will attend the NATO meeting from December 2 to December 4, and will also stress NATO’s readiness to respond to terrorist threats and cyber-attacks that target infrastructure and telecommunications networks, his press secretary Stephanie Grisham said. The president and first lady Melania Trump will also attend a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

This week, Trump met at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The US president has long pushed allies to reduce their reliance on the United States for security assistance.

“We are making real progress,” Stoltenberg told AP. “Before allies were cutting defense budgets. Now, they are adding billions to their budgets and, by the end of next year, NATO allies in Europe and Canada will have added $100 billion or, actually, more than $100 billion to their defense spending” since 2016, he said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies