Russia, Norway & Lithuania conduct exchange of spies

15 Nov, 2019 13:27
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda listens to director of the State Security Department Darius Jauniskis in Vilnius, November 15, 2019. © Reuters / Andrius Sytas

Lithuania, Russia and Norway conducted an exchange of spies on Friday, the head of Lithuanian counter intelligence said. The three states each secured the return of several captured agents to their home countries, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, Lithuania’s president pardoned two Russians jailed for espionage, and Moscow said it would reciprocate by releasing two Lithuanians. The moves paved the way for a three-way spy swap also involving Norway.

Lithuanian media said last month that discussions were under way on exchanging two Russians jailed in Lithuania, two Lithuanians sentenced for spying in Russia and a Norwegian jailed in Russia for spying.

