Israel ‘has completed’ Gaza strikes after rocket fire – military

15 Nov, 2019 10:05
Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, November 14, 2019. © Reuters / Suhaib Salem

Israel said early on Friday that it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic jihad militant group in Gaza, after rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.

The military's statement indicated that Israel was willing to abide by the ceasefire if there are no additional rocket attacks. It said Israel struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis, AP reports.

The airstrikes came after a barrage of rockets late Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties from either side.

The situation was calm Friday morning.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, stayed out of the most recent fighting as both it and Israel appeared keen to limit its scope.

