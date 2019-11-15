German MPs vote to enshrine climate protection in law

Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to enshrine climate protection in law, setting specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its energy, transport and housing sectors.

The aim is to ensure Germany, Europe’s largest economy, reaches its goal of cutting German greenhouse gas emissions to 55 percent of their 1990 level by 2030, Reuters said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday the EU should increase its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions if it wants to lead in the fight against climate change.

“Europe must lead, because only then other countries such as China or India will stay the course too,” the minister told diplomats and scientists in Berlin.