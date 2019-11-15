 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German MPs vote to enshrine climate protection in law

15 Nov, 2019 12:23
Get short URL
German MPs vote to enshrine climate protection in law
Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to members of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, October 17, 2019. © Reuters/ Michele Tantussi

Germany’s lower house of parliament on Friday voted to enshrine climate protection in law, setting specific targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its energy, transport and housing sectors.

The aim is to ensure Germany, Europe’s largest economy, reaches its goal of cutting German greenhouse gas emissions to 55 percent of their 1990 level by 2030, Reuters said.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday the EU should increase its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions if it wants to lead in the fight against climate change.

“Europe must lead, because only then other countries such as China or India will stay the course too,” the minister told diplomats and scientists in Berlin.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies