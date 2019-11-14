Syria begins deploying troops in northeast along Turkish border – Damascus

Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the northeast. Troops are deploying between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik, according to SANA.

The deployment began on Thursday, and Syrian border guards will be positioned at six points near to the border, state TV reported.

The deployment is part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey last month along much of the northeastern boundary that seeks to ensure Kurdish fighters leave the area, AP said. Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Ankara began a major military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month.