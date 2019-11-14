 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moldova MPs vote to back new technocrat-led govt

14 Nov, 2019 14:57
Ion Chicu, Moldova's newly appointed prime minister. © Reuters / Vladislav Culiomza

Moldova’s parliament has voted to back a new technocratic government led by former finance minister.

Over 60 of 101 deputies voted in favor of Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s cabinet, two days after the collapse of the short-lived administration headed by pro-Western Maia Sandu, AP said.

Six of 11 ministers in the new government, including Chicu, are former advisers to President Igor Dodon.

Chicu received support from Dodon’s former party, the Socialists, whose dispute with Sandu over judicial reforms led to her government’s fall.

