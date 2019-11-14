Moldova MPs vote to back new technocrat-led govt

Moldova’s parliament has voted to back a new technocratic government led by former finance minister.

Over 60 of 101 deputies voted in favor of Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s cabinet, two days after the collapse of the short-lived administration headed by pro-Western Maia Sandu, AP said.

Six of 11 ministers in the new government, including Chicu, are former advisers to President Igor Dodon.

Chicu received support from Dodon’s former party, the Socialists, whose dispute with Sandu over judicial reforms led to her government’s fall.