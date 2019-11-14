 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Nov, 2019 14:21
N. Korean negotiator says US offered to resume nuclear talks in December
US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Pyongyang has said the US is proposing to resume stalled nuclear negotiations in December as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the Trump administration to offer an acceptable deal to salvage talks.

North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil on Thursday didn’t clearly say whether the North would accept the US’ supposed offer of talks. He said, however, that North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions, AP reported.

The talks have faltered since a February summit between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam collapsed when the US rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

