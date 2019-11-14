N. Korean negotiator says US offered to resume nuclear talks in December

Pyongyang has said the US is proposing to resume stalled nuclear negotiations in December as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the Trump administration to offer an acceptable deal to salvage talks.

North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil on Thursday didn’t clearly say whether the North would accept the US’ supposed offer of talks. He said, however, that North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions, AP reported.

The talks have faltered since a February summit between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam collapsed when the US rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.