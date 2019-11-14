Saudi Arabia ‘intensifies’ informal talks with Houthis on Yemen truce – report

Saudi Arabia is intensifying informal talks with the Houthi movement on a ceasefire in Yemen, Reuters reported sources familiar with the discussions as saying.

Negotiations were launched in Jordan in late September, the sources said, with Riyadh taking sole responsibility for military efforts by the Arab alliance fighting in Yemen after the exit of its main partner, the United Arab Emirates.

The discussions reportedly began after the Houthis offered to halt cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities if the Saudi-led coalition ended airstrikes on Yemen.

A source said that “discussions on finalizing the security pact are moving very quickly now through a number of channels,” but that Riyadh still had concerns about its border security.