 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Finland reopens Iraqi embassy after nearly 30 years

14 Nov, 2019 12:35
Get short URL
Finland reopens Iraqi embassy after nearly 30 years
Cars drive past the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq. © Reuters / Khalid Al-Mousily

Finland is reopening its embassy in Iraq and sending an ambassador to Baghdad after a hiatus of nearly 30 years to re-establish bilateral ties, help with the country’s reconstruction, and boost trade.

Repatriating thousands of Iraqis who are staying illegally in Finland after the rejection of their asylum applications remains a thorny issue between the countries. Some 20,000 Iraqi migrants arrived in Finland in 2015.

Finnish Ambassador Vesa Hakkinen told AP on Thursday, a day before taking up his new post, that the Nordic country and EU member had ceased its diplomatic presence in Iraq in the wake of the Gulf War in January 1991.

The diplomatic mission will have an initial staff of four and be located in a Baghdad building that also houses the Swedish Embassy.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies