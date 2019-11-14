 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Poland’s President Duda reappoints PM Morawiecki after ruling party wins 2nd term

14 Nov, 2019 11:55
Get short URL
Poland’s President Duda reappoints PM Morawiecki after ruling party wins 2nd term
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a commemorative ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two in Warsaw, September 1, 2019. © Reuters / Dawid Zuchowicz / Agencja Gazeta

Poland’s outgoing prime minister has been given the task of forming a new government following an election that gave the ruling right-wing party a second term in power.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki as the new premier on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, AP said.

The new cabinet is expected to be made up of mostly the same ministers linked to the ruling Law and Justice party, but Morawiecki is expected to pay special attention to EU matters and climate change.

The PM has vowed to seek positive responses to the “challenges facing the world and Poland.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies