Poland’s President Duda reappoints PM Morawiecki after ruling party wins 2nd term

Poland’s outgoing prime minister has been given the task of forming a new government following an election that gave the ruling right-wing party a second term in power.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki as the new premier on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, AP said.

The new cabinet is expected to be made up of mostly the same ministers linked to the ruling Law and Justice party, but Morawiecki is expected to pay special attention to EU matters and climate change.

The PM has vowed to seek positive responses to the “challenges facing the world and Poland.”