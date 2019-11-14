 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New EU Commission at risk of being delayed as UK won’t name new candidate

14 Nov, 2019 11:04
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the Paris Peace Forum, France, November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

With election campaigning in full swing for its December 12 election, Britain has informed its European Union partners that it will not name a new commissioner to the EU’s executive arm despite an obligation to do so.

Britain’s envoy to Brussels, Tim Barrow, sent a letter to EU headquarters informing them of London’s decision, AP reports. “We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period,” Barrow’s office said on Thursday.

London routinely affirms that it wants to respect EU rules and not impede the functioning of the bloc as long as it’s a member. The commission has twice written to British PM Boris Johnson demanding that someone be named. Johnson had previously vowed not to do so.

Britain’s decision not to name a candidate for the commission could again delay the forming of incoming commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s team.

