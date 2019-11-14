Kuwait’s govt resigns after grilling by parliament on infrastructure

Kuwait’s cabinet submitted its resignation on Thursday, days after the country’s minister of public works announced that she would step down after being grilled by parliament.

Some lawmakers had accused Jenan Ramadan, who is also minister of state for housing, of failing to fix infrastructure and roads that were damaged by massive floods in 2018. A total of 10 lawmakers had reportedly filed a no-confidence motion against her. Ramadan had claimed that she should not be held responsible for issues that preceded her time as minister.

There was also reportedly an effort underway among lawmakers to request to grill the country’s powerful Deputy PM and Interior Minister Shiekh Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah, AP reports.

Governments in Kuwait have resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and requests to question members of the ruling Al Sabah family. The country’s parliamentary elections are expected in early 2020.