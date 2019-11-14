 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kuwait’s govt resigns after grilling by parliament on infrastructure

14 Nov, 2019 10:29
Get short URL
Kuwait’s govt resigns after grilling by parliament on infrastructure
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah reads his opening speech at the start of the 4th ordinary session of the 15th Legislative Parliament in Kuwait city, October 29, 2019. © Reuters / Stephanie McGehee

Kuwait’s cabinet submitted its resignation on Thursday, days after the country’s minister of public works announced that she would step down after being grilled by parliament.

Some lawmakers had accused Jenan Ramadan, who is also minister of state for housing, of failing to fix infrastructure and roads that were damaged by massive floods in 2018. A total of 10 lawmakers had reportedly filed a no-confidence motion against her. Ramadan had claimed that she should not be held responsible for issues that preceded her time as minister.

There was also reportedly an effort underway among lawmakers to request to grill the country’s powerful Deputy PM and Interior Minister Shiekh Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah, AP reports.

Governments in Kuwait have resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and requests to question members of the ruling Al Sabah family. The country’s parliamentary elections are expected in early 2020.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies