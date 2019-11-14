 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel, Islamic jihad reach ceasefire in Gaza after heavy fighting, militant group says

14 Nov, 2019 08:45
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, November 13, 2019. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israel and the militant Islamic jihad group in Gaza reached a ceasefire on Thursday to end the heaviest Gaza fighting in months, AP reported.

Islamic jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim said the Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect early in the morning. An Israeli military spokesman tweeted that the Gaza operation “is over.” Some restrictions were lifted on residents of southern Israel and traffic returned to the streets of the Palestinian coastal territory.

The cease-fire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders, according to al-Berim.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee did not confirm any such deal, listing only Israeli accomplishments in the fighting. Israel’s foreign minister reportedly said targeted killings of militants would continue.

