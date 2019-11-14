Israel, Islamic jihad reach ceasefire in Gaza after heavy fighting, militant group says

Israel and the militant Islamic jihad group in Gaza reached a ceasefire on Thursday to end the heaviest Gaza fighting in months, AP reported.

Islamic jihad spokesman Musab al-Berim said the Egyptian-brokered deal went into effect early in the morning. An Israeli military spokesman tweeted that the Gaza operation “is over.” Some restrictions were lifted on residents of southern Israel and traffic returned to the streets of the Palestinian coastal territory.

The cease-fire was based on a list of demands presented by his group late Wednesday, including a halt to Israeli targeted killings of the group’s leaders, according to al-Berim.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee did not confirm any such deal, listing only Israeli accomplishments in the fighting. Israel’s foreign minister reportedly said targeted killings of militants would continue.