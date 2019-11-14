 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korea, US could scale back joint drills – Pentagon chief

14 Nov, 2019 08:20
S. Korea, US could scale back joint drills – Pentagon chief
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

US military exercises with South Korea could be scaled back to aid diplomacy with the nuclear-armed North, Defense Secretary Mark Esper has signaled. The statement came after Pyongyang said it was running out of patience, AFP said.

The North has long protested joint military drills, which it condemns as preparations for an invasion, and has set Washington an end-of-year deadline to come up with a new offer in deadlocked negotiations on its weapons programs.

The US and South Korea last year cancelled several joint drills in the wake of the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong-un. However, the allies are due to carry out a combined air exercise next month.

“We will adjust our exercise posture either more or less, depending on what diplomacy may require,” Esper told reporters on board his plane to Seoul, where he starts an Asian tour on Thursday.

