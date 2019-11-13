UN Mideast mediator in Cairo after Israel-Gaza escalation

Egyptian officials say UN Mideast envoy has arrived in Cairo after the worst escalation between Israel and Gaza militants in recent months. Nickolay Mladenov landed on Wednesday from Tel Aviv and is scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, AP reported.

Egypt has stepped up communication with Israel and the militants in Gaza, and has “opened channels” with the US and the European Union. Cairo often acts as a mediator between Israel and Gaza militants, brokering a ceasefire deal in May.

The latest bout of violence started after a pre-dawn Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed a senior Islamic jihad commander on Tuesday. The militants in Gaza responded with barrages of rockets fired into Israel.