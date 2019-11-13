 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN Mideast mediator in Cairo after Israel-Gaza escalation

13 Nov, 2019 13:10
Israeli soldiers ride a military jeep in an area near the Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 13, 2019. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

Egyptian officials say UN Mideast envoy has arrived in Cairo after the worst escalation between Israel and Gaza militants in recent months. Nickolay Mladenov landed on Wednesday from Tel Aviv and is scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, AP reported.

Egypt has stepped up communication with Israel and the militants in Gaza, and has “opened channels” with the US and the European Union. Cairo often acts as a mediator between Israel and Gaza militants, brokering a ceasefire deal in May.

The latest bout of violence started after a pre-dawn Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed a senior Islamic jihad commander on Tuesday. The militants in Gaza responded with barrages of rockets fired into Israel.

