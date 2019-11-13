Afghanistan’s election commission postpones result of presidential vote again

The results of Afghanistan’s presidential election, which were due on November 14, have been postponed for a second time, the election commission said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the preliminary result will not be made “until the technical issues are addressed,” election commission spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said.

The results were likely to be delayed after the main challenger to incumbent Ashraf Ghani said he would not agree to the addition of hundreds of thousands of votes to a planned recount, Reuters reported.