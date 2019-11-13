 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Afghanistan’s election commission postpones result of presidential vote again

13 Nov, 2019 11:45
Get short URL
Afghanistan’s election commission postpones result of presidential vote again
Afghan election commission workers count ballot papers of the presidential election in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 28, 2019. © Reuters / Parwiz

The results of Afghanistan’s presidential election, which were due on November 14, have been postponed for a second time, the election commission said on Wednesday.

The announcement of the preliminary result will not be made “until the technical issues are addressed,” election commission spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said.

The results were likely to be delayed after the main challenger to incumbent Ashraf Ghani said he would not agree to the addition of hundreds of thousands of votes to a planned recount, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies