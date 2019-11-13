Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel as cross-border violence continues

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Nov, 2019 08:50
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel on Wednesday, the second day of a spike in cross-border violence. The attack sent people rushing to shelters, although there were no reports of casualties.

The worst fighting in months began on Tuesday, after Israel killed a top commander of the Islamic jihad in Gaza, accusing him of masterminding recent attacks against Israel. In response, Islamic jihad gunmen fired about 200 rockets into Israel throughout the day.

Further Israeli airstrikes on the militant group’s targets in Gaza killed eight more Palestinians, Reuters reports.

It appeared that Hamas, the main militant group that rules Gaza, is staying out of the fighting for now.

