 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spanish king meets with Cuban president in Havana

13 Nov, 2019 07:49
Get short URL
Spanish king meets with Cuban president in Havana
Spain's King Felipe VI steers the 'Aifos' yacht during the 37th King's Cup yachting race in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 2, 2018. © Reuters / Enrique Calvo

Spanish King Felipe VI and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Tuesday at the start of the first modern state visit to Cuba by a member of the royal family that once ruled the Caribbean island.

The king and Queen Letizia began their official activities by offering a wreath at a monument to Jose Marti, a hero of Cuba’s 19th century fight for independence from Spain.

The king and president signed an agreement whose details were not immediately disclosed, AP reported.

The trip has sparked criticism from right-wing politicians in Spain and inspired critical opinion pieces in conservative-leaning newspapers over a trip seen as a step forward for normal relations between Spain and its former colony.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies