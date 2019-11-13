Spanish king meets with Cuban president in Havana

Spanish King Felipe VI and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on Tuesday at the start of the first modern state visit to Cuba by a member of the royal family that once ruled the Caribbean island.

The king and Queen Letizia began their official activities by offering a wreath at a monument to Jose Marti, a hero of Cuba’s 19th century fight for independence from Spain.

The king and president signed an agreement whose details were not immediately disclosed, AP reported.

The trip has sparked criticism from right-wing politicians in Spain and inspired critical opinion pieces in conservative-leaning newspapers over a trip seen as a step forward for normal relations between Spain and its former colony.