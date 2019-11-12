Europeans failed to fulfill their commitments to Iran nuclear deal – FM Zarif

Europeans have failed to fulfill their own commitments to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday. The statement came in response to a warning by the EU that urged Tehran to stick to the pact or face consequences, Reuters said.

European states have been trying to persuade Tehran to stick to the deal, under which it agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions, despite a decision last year by US President Donald Trump to abandon it.

Iran has long blamed the Europeans for failing to provide the economic benefits it was meant to receive under the deal, known as the JCPOA, and has begun steps to reduce commitments.

Zarif cited paragraph 36 of the deal which allows Iran to reduce its commitments because other signatories are not complying. The Europeans dispute this.

