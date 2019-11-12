 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU pushes Britain to name new commissioner despite Brexit plans

12 Nov, 2019 14:36
Former British PM Tony Blair is welcomed by European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 6, 2019. © Reuters / Stephanie Lecocq / Pool

The European Union pressed Britain on Tuesday to name a representative for the new executive European Commission, despite the country’s planned departure from the bloc.

The British government has so far shown little interest in the matter after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay Brexit for a third time, until January 31, and campaigning is underway for a national election on December 12.

However, the EU is keen to press ahead with the launch of its new commission on December 1, Reuters reports. The executive body will be headed by Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold that post.

The Commission, which normally comprises of one representative from each member state, holds powers including negotiating international trade deals, policing members states’ finances and proposing EU-wide laws.

