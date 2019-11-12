EU pushes Britain to name new commissioner despite Brexit plans

The European Union pressed Britain on Tuesday to name a representative for the new executive European Commission, despite the country’s planned departure from the bloc.

The British government has so far shown little interest in the matter after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay Brexit for a third time, until January 31, and campaigning is underway for a national election on December 12.

However, the EU is keen to press ahead with the launch of its new commission on December 1, Reuters reports. The executive body will be headed by Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold that post.

The Commission, which normally comprises of one representative from each member state, holds powers including negotiating international trade deals, policing members states’ finances and proposing EU-wide laws.