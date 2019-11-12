 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain’s Socialists, Podemos sign pact on ‘progressive’ coalition govt

12 Nov, 2019 13:51
Acting PM Pedro Sanchez and Unidas Podemos (Together We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias at Spain's Parliament in Madrid, November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Spain’s Socialist acting PM Pedro Sanchez and the leader of left-wing Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, signed a preliminary agreement on Tuesday aiming to form a “progressive” coalition government, Reuters said.

The combination of their seats is not enough on its own to secure a majority in parliament and they will still need to seek support from other parties for such a government to be confirmed.

Sunday’s election – the fourth in four years – left Spain’s parliament even more fragmented than a previous ballot in April, with the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party retaining its lead but further away from a majority.

The country has suffered in the past decade from austerity and near financial collapse, and saw a PP government ousted over a corruption scandal.

