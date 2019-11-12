 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU demands rapid de-escalation in Gaza to safeguard lives of Palestinian & Israeli civilians

12 Nov, 2019 10:45
Smoke rises in Gaza, November 12, 2019. © Reuters / Suhaib Salem

The European Union issued a statement Tuesday on the security situation in Israel and Gaza after Israel conducted an operation targeting a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic jihad. In response, rockets were fired from Gaza on southern and central Israel, the statement said.

“The firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop,” Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in Brussels. “A rapid and complete de-escalation is now necessary to safeguard the lives and security of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

The EU fully supports the efforts of Egypt in this regard, according to the official. “As the EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence,” the statement added.

